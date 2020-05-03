Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

American League Glance

May 3, 2020 10:00 am
 
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Baltimore 0 0 .000 _
Boston 0 0 .000 _
New York 0 0 .000 _
Tampa Bay 0 0 .000 _
Toronto 0 0 .000 _

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 0 0 .000 _
Cleveland 0 0 .000 _
Detroit 0 0 .000 _
Kansas City 0 0 .000 _
Minnesota 0 0 .000 _

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 0 0 .000 _
Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _
Oakland 0 0 .000 _
Seattle 0 0 .000 _
Texas 0 0 .000 _

___

Saturday’s Games

Texas at Boston, ppd.

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Advertisement

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, ppd.

        Insight by LexisNexis Risk Solutions: Federal technology experts share what’s ahead in digital identity and verification in this exclusive executive briefing.

Tampa Bay at Oakland, ppd.

San Francisco at Cleveland, ppd.

Detroit at Kansas City, ppd.

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, ppd.

Houston at Seattle, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Texas at Boston, ppd.

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it to your device today and never miss a beat.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, ppd.

San Francisco at Cleveland, ppd.

Detroit at Kansas City, ppd.

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, ppd.

Tampa Bay at Oakland, ppd.

Houston at Seattle, ppd.

Monday’s Games

Texas (TBD) at Cleveland (TBD), ppd.

Baltimore (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), ppd.

Colorado (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), ppd.

San Francisco (TBD) at Minnesota (TBD), ppd.

Houston (TBD) at Kansas City (TBD), ppd.

Seattle (TBD) at Oakland (TBD), ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

Texas at Cleveland, ppd.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Baltimore at Toronto, ppd.

Colorado at Detroit, ppd.

L.A. Angels at Boston, ppd.

San Francisco at Minnesota, ppd.

Houston at Kansas City, ppd.

Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Seattle at Oakland, ppd.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 MODSIM World 2020 (CANCELED)
5|5 2020 AIAA Defense and Security Forum
5|5 reStart Columbia Cleared Hiring &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

B-1B Lancer conducts joint mission over South China Sea

Today in History

1960: American U-2 spy plane shot down over Soviet Union