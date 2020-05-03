All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Boston
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Toronto
|0
|0
|.000
|_
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Kansas City
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|_
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|_
___
Saturday’s Games
Texas at Boston, ppd.
Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, ppd.
Tampa Bay at Oakland, ppd.
San Francisco at Cleveland, ppd.
Detroit at Kansas City, ppd.
Minnesota at L.A. Angels, ppd.
Houston at Seattle, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Texas at Boston, ppd.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, ppd.
San Francisco at Cleveland, ppd.
Detroit at Kansas City, ppd.
Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
Minnesota at L.A. Angels, ppd.
Tampa Bay at Oakland, ppd.
Houston at Seattle, ppd.
Monday’s Games
Texas (TBD) at Cleveland (TBD), ppd.
Baltimore (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), ppd.
Colorado (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), ppd.
San Francisco (TBD) at Minnesota (TBD), ppd.
Houston (TBD) at Kansas City (TBD), ppd.
Seattle (TBD) at Oakland (TBD), ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
Texas at Cleveland, ppd.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Baltimore at Toronto, ppd.
Colorado at Detroit, ppd.
L.A. Angels at Boston, ppd.
San Francisco at Minnesota, ppd.
Houston at Kansas City, ppd.
Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
Seattle at Oakland, ppd.
