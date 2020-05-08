All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Boston
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Toronto
|0
|0
|.000
|_
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Kansas City
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|_
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|_
___
Thursday’s Games
Texas at Cleveland, ppd.
Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
L.A. Angels at Boston, ppd.
Seattle at Houston, ppd.
Friday’s Games
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
L.A. Angels at Baltimore, ppd.
Cleveland at Detroit, ppd.
Texas at Tampa Bay, ppd.
Kansas City at Minnesota, ppd.
Seattle at Houston, ppd.
Toronto at Oakland, ppd.
Chicago White Sox at San Francisco, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
Boston (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), ppd.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), ppd.
Cleveland (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), ppd.
Texas (TBD) at Tampa Bay (TBD), ppd.
Kansas City (TBD) at Minnesota (TBD), ppd.
Seattle (TBD) at Houston (TBD), ppd.
Chicago White Sox (TBD) at San Francisco (TBD), ppd.
Toronto (TBD) at Oakland (TBD), ppd.
Sunday’s Games
L.A. Angels at Baltimore, ppd.
Cleveland at Detroit, ppd.
Texas at Tampa Bay, ppd.
Kansas City at Minnesota, ppd.
Seattle at Houston, ppd.
Chicago White Sox at San Francisco, ppd.
Toronto at Oakland, ppd.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
