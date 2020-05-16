Listen Live Sports

American League Glance

May 16, 2020 10:00 am
 
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Baltimore 0 0 .000 _
Boston 0 0 .000 _
New York 0 0 .000 _
Tampa Bay 0 0 .000 _
Toronto 0 0 .000 _

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 0 0 .000 _
Cleveland 0 0 .000 _
Detroit 0 0 .000 _
Kansas City 0 0 .000 _
Minnesota 0 0 .000 _

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 0 0 .000 _
Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _
Oakland 0 0 .000 _
Seattle 0 0 .000 _
Texas 0 0 .000 _

___

Friday’s Games

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, ppd.

Minnesota at Cleveland, ppd.

Boston at Texas, ppd.

L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, ppd.

N.Y. Yankees at Houston, ppd.

Toronto at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, ppd.

Detroit at Seattle, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Houston, ppd.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, ppd.

Minnesota at Cleveland, ppd.

Boston at Texas, ppd.

L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, ppd.

Toronto at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, ppd.

Detroit at Seattle, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore (TBD) at Tampa Bay (TBD), ppd.

Minnesota (TBD) at Cleveland (TBD), ppd.

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Kansas City (TBD), ppd.

Toronto (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), ppd.

Boston (TBD) at Texas (TBD), ppd.

Oakland (TBD) at L.A. Angels (TBD), ppd.

Detroit (TBD) at Seattle (TBD), ppd.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Houston (TBD), ppd.

Monday’s Games

Houston at Toronto, ppd.

Baltimore at Minnesota, ppd.

L.A. Angels at Kansas City, ppd.

