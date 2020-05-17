Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

American League Glance

May 17, 2020 10:00 am
 
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Baltimore 0 0 .000 _
Boston 0 0 .000 _
New York 0 0 .000 _
Tampa Bay 0 0 .000 _
Toronto 0 0 .000 _

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 0 0 .000 _
Cleveland 0 0 .000 _
Detroit 0 0 .000 _
Kansas City 0 0 .000 _
Minnesota 0 0 .000 _

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 0 0 .000 _
Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _
Oakland 0 0 .000 _
Seattle 0 0 .000 _
Texas 0 0 .000 _

___

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Houston, ppd.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, ppd.

Advertisement

Minnesota at Cleveland, ppd.

        Insight by CenturyLink: Federal technology experts navigate the road to network modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Boston at Texas, ppd.

L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, ppd.

Toronto at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, ppd.

Detroit at Seattle, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, ppd.

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it to your device today and never miss a beat.

Minnesota at Cleveland, ppd.

L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, ppd.

Toronto at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Boston at Texas, ppd.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, ppd.

Detroit at Seattle, ppd.

N.Y. Yankees at Houston, ppd.

Monday’s Games

Houston (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), ppd.

Baltimore (TBD) at Minnesota (TBD), ppd.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Kansas City (TBD), ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati at Cleveland, ppd.

Seattle at Washington, ppd.

Houston at Toronto, ppd.

Tampa Bay at Boston, ppd.

Baltimore at Minnesota, ppd.

N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, ppd.

L.A. Angels at Kansas City, ppd.

Colorado at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Detroit at San Francisco, ppd.

Texas at Oakland, ppd.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|18 Ronald Reagan Missile Defense...
5|18 Infrastructure Summit
5|23 DigiMarCon Cruise 2020 - Digital...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Tech. Sgt. greets family during day off from care facility

Today in History

1978: NOAA announces gender-neutral hurricane naming system