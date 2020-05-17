All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Boston
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Toronto
|0
|0
|.000
|_
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Kansas City
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|_
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|_
___
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Houston, ppd.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, ppd.
Minnesota at Cleveland, ppd.
Boston at Texas, ppd.
L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, ppd.
Toronto at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, ppd.
Detroit at Seattle, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, ppd.
Minnesota at Cleveland, ppd.
L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, ppd.
Toronto at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
Boston at Texas, ppd.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, ppd.
Detroit at Seattle, ppd.
N.Y. Yankees at Houston, ppd.
Monday’s Games
Houston (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), ppd.
Baltimore (TBD) at Minnesota (TBD), ppd.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at Kansas City (TBD), ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
Cincinnati at Cleveland, ppd.
Seattle at Washington, ppd.
Houston at Toronto, ppd.
Tampa Bay at Boston, ppd.
Baltimore at Minnesota, ppd.
N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, ppd.
L.A. Angels at Kansas City, ppd.
Colorado at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
Detroit at San Francisco, ppd.
Texas at Oakland, ppd.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.