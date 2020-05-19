All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 0 0 .000 _ Boston 0 0 .000 _ New York 0 0 .000 _ Tampa Bay 0 0 .000 _ Toronto 0 0 .000 _

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 0 0 .000 _ Cleveland 0 0 .000 _ Detroit 0 0 .000 _ Kansas City 0 0 .000 _ Minnesota 0 0 .000 _

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 0 0 .000 _ Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _ Oakland 0 0 .000 _ Seattle 0 0 .000 _ Texas 0 0 .000 _

Monday’s Games

Houston at Toronto, ppd.

Baltimore at Minnesota, ppd.

L.A. Angels at Kansas City, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati at Cleveland, ppd.

Seattle at Washington, ppd.

Houston at Toronto, ppd.

Tampa Bay at Boston, ppd.

Baltimore at Minnesota, ppd.

N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, ppd.

L.A. Angels at Kansas City, ppd.

Colorado at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Detroit at San Francisco, ppd.

Texas at Oakland, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Baltimore (TBD) at Minnesota (TBD), ppd.

Cincinnati (TBD) at Cleveland (TBD), ppd.

Colorado (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), ppd.

Detroit (TBD) at San Francisco (TBD), ppd.

Seattle (TBD) at Washington (TBD), ppd.

Houston (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), ppd.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Boston (TBD), ppd.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Kansas City (TBD), ppd.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Milwaukee (TBD), ppd.

Texas (TBD) at Oakland (TBD), ppd.

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Kansas City, ppd.

N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, ppd.

Texas at Oakland, ppd.

Baltimore at Toronto, ppd.

Tampa Bay at Boston, ppd.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, ppd.

