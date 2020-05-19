Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

American League Glance

May 19, 2020 10:00 am
 
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Baltimore 0 0 .000 _
Boston 0 0 .000 _
New York 0 0 .000 _
Tampa Bay 0 0 .000 _
Toronto 0 0 .000 _

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 0 0 .000 _
Cleveland 0 0 .000 _
Detroit 0 0 .000 _
Kansas City 0 0 .000 _
Minnesota 0 0 .000 _

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 0 0 .000 _
Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _
Oakland 0 0 .000 _
Seattle 0 0 .000 _
Texas 0 0 .000 _

___

Monday’s Games

Houston at Toronto, ppd.

Baltimore at Minnesota, ppd.

Advertisement

L.A. Angels at Kansas City, ppd.

        Insight by CenturyLink: Federal technology experts navigate the road to network modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati at Cleveland, ppd.

Seattle at Washington, ppd.

Houston at Toronto, ppd.

Tampa Bay at Boston, ppd.

Baltimore at Minnesota, ppd.

N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, ppd.

        Sign up for our newsletters for the latest news affecting the federal workforce.

L.A. Angels at Kansas City, ppd.

Colorado at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Detroit at San Francisco, ppd.

Texas at Oakland, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Baltimore (TBD) at Minnesota (TBD), ppd.

Cincinnati (TBD) at Cleveland (TBD), ppd.

Colorado (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), ppd.

Detroit (TBD) at San Francisco (TBD), ppd.

Seattle (TBD) at Washington (TBD), ppd.

Houston (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), ppd.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Boston (TBD), ppd.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Kansas City (TBD), ppd.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Milwaukee (TBD), ppd.

Texas (TBD) at Oakland (TBD), ppd.

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Kansas City, ppd.

N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, ppd.

Texas at Oakland, ppd.

Baltimore at Toronto, ppd.

Tampa Bay at Boston, ppd.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, ppd.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|18 Ronald Reagan Missile Defense...
5|18 Infrastructure Summit
5|23 DigiMarCon Cruise 2020 - Digital...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

CO Air National Guard deliver lunch meals to shelter residents

Today in History

1978: NOAA announces gender-neutral hurricane naming system