All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Boston
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Toronto
|0
|0
|.000
|_
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Kansas City
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|_
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|_
___
Monday’s Games
Houston at Toronto, ppd.
Baltimore at Minnesota, ppd.
L.A. Angels at Kansas City, ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
Cincinnati at Cleveland, ppd.
Seattle at Washington, ppd.
Houston at Toronto, ppd.
Tampa Bay at Boston, ppd.
Baltimore at Minnesota, ppd.
N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, ppd.
L.A. Angels at Kansas City, ppd.
Colorado at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
Detroit at San Francisco, ppd.
Texas at Oakland, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Baltimore (TBD) at Minnesota (TBD), ppd.
Cincinnati (TBD) at Cleveland (TBD), ppd.
Colorado (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), ppd.
Detroit (TBD) at San Francisco (TBD), ppd.
Seattle (TBD) at Washington (TBD), ppd.
Houston (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), ppd.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Boston (TBD), ppd.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at Kansas City (TBD), ppd.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Milwaukee (TBD), ppd.
Texas (TBD) at Oakland (TBD), ppd.
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Angels at Kansas City, ppd.
N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, ppd.
Texas at Oakland, ppd.
Baltimore at Toronto, ppd.
Tampa Bay at Boston, ppd.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, ppd.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.