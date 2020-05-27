All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Boston
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Toronto
|0
|0
|.000
|_
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Kansas City
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|_
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|_
___
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, ppd.
Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Kansas City at Boston, ppd.
Seattle at Detroit, ppd.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, ppd.
Washington at Texas, ppd.
Oakland at Houston, ppd.
Cleveland at L.A. Angels, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Cleveland at L.A. Angels, ppd.
Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, ppd.
Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Kansas City at Boston, ppd.
Seattle at Detroit, ppd.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, ppd.
Washington at Texas, ppd.
Oakland at Houston, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Minnesota (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), ppd.
Kansas City (TBD) at Boston (TBD), ppd.
Seattle (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), ppd.
Toronto (TBD) at Tampa Bay (TBD), ppd.
Oakland (TBD) at Houston (TBD), ppd.
Washington (TBD) at Texas (TBD), ppd.
Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), ppd.
Friday’s Games
Toronto at Baltimore, ppd.
Kansas City at Cleveland, ppd.
Oakland at Texas, ppd.
Boston at Houston, ppd.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
Detroit at Arizona, ppd.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, ppd.
Atlanta at Seattle, ppd.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.