American League Glance

May 27, 2020 10:00 am
 
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Baltimore 0 0 .000 _
Boston 0 0 .000 _
New York 0 0 .000 _
Tampa Bay 0 0 .000 _
Toronto 0 0 .000 _

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 0 0 .000 _
Cleveland 0 0 .000 _
Detroit 0 0 .000 _
Kansas City 0 0 .000 _
Minnesota 0 0 .000 _

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 0 0 .000 _
Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _
Oakland 0 0 .000 _
Seattle 0 0 .000 _
Texas 0 0 .000 _

___

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, ppd.

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Kansas City at Boston, ppd.

Seattle at Detroit, ppd.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, ppd.

Washington at Texas, ppd.

Oakland at Houston, ppd.

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, ppd.

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, ppd.

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Kansas City at Boston, ppd.

Seattle at Detroit, ppd.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, ppd.

Washington at Texas, ppd.

Oakland at Houston, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), ppd.

Kansas City (TBD) at Boston (TBD), ppd.

Seattle (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), ppd.

Toronto (TBD) at Tampa Bay (TBD), ppd.

Oakland (TBD) at Houston (TBD), ppd.

Washington (TBD) at Texas (TBD), ppd.

Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), ppd.

Friday’s Games

Toronto at Baltimore, ppd.

Kansas City at Cleveland, ppd.

Oakland at Texas, ppd.

Boston at Houston, ppd.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Detroit at Arizona, ppd.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, ppd.

Atlanta at Seattle, ppd.

