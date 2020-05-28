Listen Live Sports

American League Glance

May 28, 2020 10:00 am
 
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Baltimore 0 0 .000 _
Boston 0 0 .000 _
New York 0 0 .000 _
Tampa Bay 0 0 .000 _
Toronto 0 0 .000 _

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 0 0 .000 _
Cleveland 0 0 .000 _
Detroit 0 0 .000 _
Kansas City 0 0 .000 _
Minnesota 0 0 .000 _

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 0 0 .000 _
Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _
Oakland 0 0 .000 _
Seattle 0 0 .000 _
Texas 0 0 .000 _

___

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, ppd.

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, ppd.

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Kansas City at Boston, ppd.

Seattle at Detroit, ppd.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, ppd.

Washington at Texas, ppd.

Oakland at Houston, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Kansas City at Boston, ppd.

Seattle at Detroit, ppd.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, ppd.

Oakland at Houston, ppd.

Washington at Texas, ppd.

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Toronto (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), ppd.

Kansas City (TBD) at Cleveland (TBD), ppd.

Oakland (TBD) at Texas (TBD), ppd.

Boston (TBD) at Houston (TBD), ppd.

Minnesota (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), ppd.

Detroit (TBD) at Arizona (TBD), ppd.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at L.A. Angels (TBD), ppd.

Atlanta (TBD) at Seattle (TBD), ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Oakland at Texas, ppd.

Toronto at Baltimore, ppd.

Boston at Houston, ppd.

Kansas City at Cleveland, ppd.

Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, ppd.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, ppd.

Atlanta at Seattle, ppd.

Detroit at Arizona, ppd.

