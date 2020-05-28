All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Boston
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Toronto
|0
|0
|.000
|_
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Kansas City
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|_
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|_
___
Wednesday’s Games
Cleveland at L.A. Angels, ppd.
Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, ppd.
Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Kansas City at Boston, ppd.
Seattle at Detroit, ppd.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, ppd.
Washington at Texas, ppd.
Oakland at Houston, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Kansas City at Boston, ppd.
Seattle at Detroit, ppd.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, ppd.
Oakland at Houston, ppd.
Washington at Texas, ppd.
Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, ppd.
Friday’s Games
Toronto (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), ppd.
Kansas City (TBD) at Cleveland (TBD), ppd.
Oakland (TBD) at Texas (TBD), ppd.
Boston (TBD) at Houston (TBD), ppd.
Minnesota (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), ppd.
Detroit (TBD) at Arizona (TBD), ppd.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at L.A. Angels (TBD), ppd.
Atlanta (TBD) at Seattle (TBD), ppd.
Saturday’s Games
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
Oakland at Texas, ppd.
Toronto at Baltimore, ppd.
Boston at Houston, ppd.
Kansas City at Cleveland, ppd.
Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, ppd.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, ppd.
Atlanta at Seattle, ppd.
Detroit at Arizona, ppd.
