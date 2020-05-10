Listen Live Sports

Anaheim Ducks ink Brendan Guhle, Sam Carrick to extensions

May 10, 2020 4:23 pm
 
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Anaheim Ducks have signed defenseman Brendan Guhle to a two-year, $1.6 million contract extension.

The Ducks also signed forward Sam Carrick to a one-year extension worth $700,000 on Sunday.

The 22-year-old Guhle has 14 points in 59 career NHL games with the Ducks and the Buffalo Sabres, who traded their former second-round pick to Anaheim in February 2019 along with a first-round draft pick for defenseman Brandon Montour.

Guhle has four goals and four assists in 30 games this season for the Ducks. He scored his first NHL goal on Nov. 27 at Arizona.

Carrick has played nine of his 34 career NHL games for the Ducks this season, getting one goal and one assist. He is in his first season as the captain of the Ducks’ AHL affiliate in San Diego.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

