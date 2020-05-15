Bae Seon-woo leads in South Korea; No. 3 Park misses cut

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Bae Seon-woo shot a 7-under 65 on Friday to take a four-stroke lead after the second round of the KLPGA Championship.

Heo Da-been (66) and Kim Char-young2 (69) were four shots behind Bae’s 12-under 132 overall at the Lakewood Country Club.

The Korean women’s tournament joins baseball and soccer as sports back up and running again in South Korea.

Third-ranked Park Sung-hyun (77) missed the cut at 150. No. 6 Kim Sei-young (68) reached the third round.

Advertisement

Defending champion Choi Hye-jin also made the cut after a 73.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/apf-Golforts and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.