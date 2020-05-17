Listen Live Sports

Buffalo Bills player charged with drunk driving in Texas

May 17, 2020 12:41 pm
 
HOUSTON (AP) — Buffalo Bills defensive lineman Ed Oliver was arrested Saturday by police in the Houston area and charged with drunk driving and illegally carrying a gun.

Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies pulled Oliver over after receiving reports around 9 p.m. of someone driving recklessly in a construction area north of the city, local media outlets reported, citing jail and police records and statements from sheriff’s officials.

The deputies found an open beer and a pistol in Oliver’s truck, according to sheriff’s officials.

Video published by the Montgomery County Police Reporter appears to show officers examining Oliver’s eyes and having him walk in a line on the roadside before putting him in handcuffs.

Oliver is from Houston, where he also played his college career. He was selected by the Buffalo Bills in the first round of the 2019 draft. Montgomery County records did not list Oliver as being in the jail Sunday morning.

The team said in a statement that “we are aware of the situation and we are gathering more information.”

Oliver’s agent did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

