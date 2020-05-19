CAS to hear Man City’s appeal against 2-year ban in June

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Manchester City’s appeal against a two-year ban from European soccer will be heard over three days in June, the Court of Arbitration for Sport said Tuesday.

CAS set aside June 8-10 for the case. It is unclear if a hearing will be held in person at the court or by video link.

No timetable was set for a verdict but a ruling is needed before English teams enter next season’s Champions League draw.

Man City was banned by UEFA in February for “serious breaches” of financial monitoring rules and failing to cooperate with investigators. The English champions have been accused of deceiving UEFA in order to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations.

UEFA also fined Man City 30 million euros ($33 million) after an investigation that was sparked by leaked internal emails and documents. They showed that City overstated sponsorship revenue and masked the source of revenue from deals to tied to the club’s owners in Abu Dhabi.

The club has denied wrongdoing.

