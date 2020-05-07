Listen Live Sports

CFL commissioner: Canceling season most likely scenario

May 7, 2020 5:43 pm
 
OTTAWA (AP) — Canadian Football League Commissioner Randy Ambrosie said the most likely scenario is to cancel the season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ambrosie made the admission for the first time while testifying Thursday to a House of Commons standing committee on finance.

Ambrosie appeared via video during a panel on arts, culture, sports and charitable organizations after news broke last week that the CFL had requested up to $150 million Canadian in assistance from the federal government.

During his testimony, Ambrosie said the league’s future is “very much in jeopardy.”

