Clemson WR Ross to have shoulder surgery

May 21, 2020 7:56 pm
 
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson receiver Justyn Ross will have shoulder surgery next month to take care of an issue that cropped up during the team’s spring workouts in March.

Team spokesman Ross Taylor said the 6-foot-4 receiver is doing well, but will have the operation to take care of any lingering issues. Testing on Ross was delayed because of protocols put in place by the school due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ross led the Tigers with 66 catches last season that went for 865 yards and eight touchdowns. For his career, Ross had 1,000 yards receiving as a freshman, highlighting his season with a 74-yard TD in the national championship win over Alabama.

Ross, from Phenix City, Alabama, is considered a first-round NFL draft pick in 2021 should he choose to forego his final year in college.

Sports News
