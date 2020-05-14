Listen Live Sports

Colts add Windsor, Patmon to list of draft pick signees

May 14, 2020 11:52 am
 
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts signed two more draft picks Thursday: defensive tackle Rob Windsor and receiver Dezmon Patmon.

Both were sixth-round picks and each agreed to four-year deals worth more than $3 million.

The 6-foot-4, 290-pound Windsor was the 193rd overall selection. He had 121 tackles and 14 sacks in four seasons at Penn State.

Patmon gives the Colts another big receiver at 6-4, 225. During his career at Washington State, he had 156 receptions for 1,976 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Indy has signed four of its nine draft selections over the past three days.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

