Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Colts decide not to exercise 5th-year option on Hooker

May 4, 2020 8:27 pm
 
1 min read
      

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts have decided not to exercise their fifth-year option on starting safety Malik Hooker, which could make him an unrestricted free agent after next season.

Team officials faced a Monday afternoon deadline to extend the deal but opted against it.

Hooker was Indy’s first-round draft pick in 2017, No. 15 overall, and showed play-making ability — when he was on the field. The 24-year-old Ohio State alum started fast, earning a starting job as a rookie and picking off three passes in his first seven games.

Then the injuries mounted. He missed the final nine games of 2017 with a knee injury and has wound up missing 14 games over his first three seasons.

Advertisement

Last season might have been his best in the NFL. Hooker had 51 tackles and picked off two passes and recovered one fumble in 13 games.

        Insight by MobileIron: Learn about the efforts to protect networks through CDM in this exclusive ebook.

After the season, general manager Chris Ballard called it a “solid” season for Hooker.

But if the Colts had exercised the option, Hooker’s fifth-year salary would have been guaranteed if he had gotten hurt again.

“Last year, I really felt like Malik had a really good year. You could really feel his presence,” coach Frank Reich said Monday on a Zoom call — before the decision became official.

“Physically, I felt Malik’s presence on the field. Malik is not the most outgoing, bubbly personality (but) he’s got a lot of juice and intensity in him and I think you really saw that come out last year when he was healthy.”

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it to your device today and never miss a beat.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 MODSIM World 2020 (CANCELED)
5|5 2020 AIAA Defense and Security Forum
5|5 reStart Columbia Cleared Hiring &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USNS Comfort returns to Norfolk prepared for future tasking

Today in History

1970: National Guard kills 4 students at Kent State