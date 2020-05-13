Listen Live Sports

Courtney Paris returning to Oklahoma as assistant coach

May 13, 2020 4:30 pm
 
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Courtney Paris is returning to Oklahoma as an assistant coach after a 10-year WNBA playing career.

The school made the announcement in a news release on Wednesday.

Paris was the 2007 AP National Player of the Year as a sophomore and was selected Big 12 Player of the Year three times. She left Oklahoma with 20 NCAA Division I records. One of her most notable feats was an NCAA-record 112 consecutive double-doubles.

Paris remains OU’s all-time leader in points (2,729) and rebounds (2,034) and became the first NCAA player – regardless of gender or division – to accumulate 2,500 career points and 2,000 career rebounds. She finished her college career with averages of 19.9 points, 14.8 rebounds and 3.3 blocks per game. She was Big 12 Freshman of the Year, in 2006, the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year twice, and was the 2009 Senior CLASS Award winner.

“I’m thrilled to return to my alma mater as a coach,” Paris said. “When coach (Sherri) Coale offered me the opportunity, it was a no-brainer. I’m excited to get to work.”

Paris twice led the WNBA in rebounding and won a title as a member of the Seattle Storm. She also played professionally in Turkey, Israel and Spain for nine seasons.

Paris replaces Coquese Washington on the Oklahoma staff.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

