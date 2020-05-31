Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Curtis Cooke, Hall of Fame welterweight champion, dies at 82

May 31, 2020 8:37 pm
 
< a min read
      

DALLAS (AP) — Curtis Cokes, the Hall of Fame welterweight who became Dallas’ first world champion in 1966, has died. He was 82.

Erwin “Sparky” Sparks, Cokes’ partner at the Home of Champions gym, told The Dallas Morning News that Cokes died Friday after a week in hospice.

Cokes took the World Boxing Association welterweight title in 1966 belt with a unanimous decision over Manny Gonzalez in New Orleans and added the World Boxing Council crown three months later with a unanimous decision over Jean Josselin at Dallas’ Memorial Auditorium.

Cokes lost the titles to Jose Napoles in 1969 at the Forum outside Los Angeles, and dropped a rematch soon after in Mexico City.

Advertisement

Inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2003, the 5-foot-8 Cokes fought 80 times from 1958 to 1972, finishing 62-14-4 with 30 knockouts. He later trained fighters at his gym.

        Insight by Equinix Government Solutions: VA and DISA provide insight into agency cloud strategies in this free webinar.

Cokes starred in basketball and baseball at Dallas’ Booker T. Washington High School.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|30 CFMA's Annual Conference &...
6|2 35th Annual National Test and...
6|8 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Master Sgt. David Royer heroically subdued active bridge shooter

Today in History

1978: NOAA announces gender-neutral hurricane naming system