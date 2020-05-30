Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Dodgers’ David Price throws money toward minor leaguers’ pay

May 30, 2020 4:41 pm
 
< a min read
      

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Minor league players in the Los Angeles Dodgers organization will be getting something extra in their paychecks courtesy of star pitcher David Price.

He will give $1,000 each to 220 minor leaguers as a goodwill gesture, a team spokesman said Saturday.

They will continue to receive $400 a week from the team at least through June.

Price has yet to play a regular-season game for the Dodgers because the start of the season has been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. He was acquired in a February trade with the Boston Red Sox.

Advertisement

The 34-year-old left-hander is on a $217 million, seven-year contract that runs through 2021. He was set to earn $32 million this season, with the Red Sox paying $16 millon of that. However, his pay will be determined by whether MLB and the players reach an agreement to play this season.

        Insight by LookingGlass: Learn how CTIIC and the Cyber Threat Framework are creating a common lexicon for agencies to understand security threats in this free webinar.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|30 CFMA's Annual Conference &...
6|2 35th Annual National Test and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Observing Ramadan at sea aboard the USS Eisenhower

Today in History

1978: NOAA announces gender-neutral hurricane naming system