Dortmund midfielders Can, Witsel to miss Bundesliga restart

May 14, 2020 7:08 am
 
DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — When the Bundesliga resumes on Saturday following a two-month suspension caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Borussia Dortmund will already be without some key players.

Dortmund coach Lucien Favre said Thursday that midfielders Emre Can and Axel Witsel will both miss Saturday’s game against Schalke, but said he hoped they could return soon. It will be Dortmund’s first game since March and will be played in an empty stadium.

Favre didn’t say why Can and Witsel wouldn’t be available, but German media have reported that both have muscle problems.

Dortmund is already without defender Dan-Axel Zagadou, who damaged a knee ligament soon after the club’s return to training last month. Dortmund captain Marco Reus hasn’t played since injuring a muscle in a German Cup game on Feb. 4 and his return remains uncertain.

Schalke has problems of its own, with defender Ozan Kabak unavailable for Saturday’s game and continuing long-term injuries for defender Benjamin Stambouli and midfielder Omar Mascarell.

Hoffenheim will be without forward Andrej Kramaric for Saturday’s game against Hertha Berlin. The Croatian has yet to recover from knee and ankle problems.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

