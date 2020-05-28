Listen Live Sports

Dutch GP becomes 4th Formula 1 race canceled this season

May 28, 2020 6:11 am
 
ZANDVOORT, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch Grand Prix became the fourth Formula One race canceled this season because of the coronavirus pandemic, after organizers chose on Thursday not to host it without spectators.

It was to be the first Dutch GP since 1985, but F1 wants to start the season with no spectators at races.

“We would like to celebrate this moment, the return of Formula 1 in Zandvoort, together with our racing fans in the Netherlands,” race director Jan Lammers said in a statement. “We ask everyone to be patient. I had to look forward to it for 35 years, so I can wait another year.”

The race in Zandvoort was set for May 3 and initially postponed. Fans who bought tickets can use them next year.

The coastal circuit has been redesigned, with some corners banked to facilitate faster racing.

The other races canceled this year were the season-opening Australian GP on March 15; the Monaco GP on May 24; and the French GP on June 28.

Another six have been postponed.

F1 organizers still hope to reschedule those and hold 15-18 races this season, starting in July with back-to-back races at the Austrian GP.

More AP racing: https://www.racing.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

