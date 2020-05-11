Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Emirati officials say fire strikes site of Dubai’s Expo 2020

May 11, 2020 5:09 am
 
< a min read
      

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A fire struck the site of Dubai’s Expo 2020 on Monday, though Emirati officials said no one was injured.

The blaze saw thick black smoke rise over the site of the world’s fair in the southern edge of Dubai, one of seven sheikhdoms in the United Arab Emirates.

Officials said in a statement the fire began in a pile of “construction debris” and was later extinguished. They did not immediately offer further details, though images of the site showed firefighters battling the blaze near a structure at the site bearing burn marks.

Earlier this month, a Paris-based body behind the events said that Expo 2020 world’s fair would be postponed to Oct. 1, 2021, over the new coronavirus pandemic. Dubai has bet billions of dollars on Expo 2020 to rejuvenate its troubled economy.

Advertisement

        Insight by MobileIron: Learn about the efforts to protect networks through CDM in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|11 2020 NHA
5|11 AFCEA Hampton Roads Maritime IT Summit
5|13 USCG Industry Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Disinfection team specialist goes through decontamination process

Today in History

1945: V-E Day in US, Britain