Ex-1st-round pick Charles Harris traded by Miami to Falcons

May 1, 2020 9:58 am
 
MIAMI (AP) — Former first-round draft pick Charles Harris was traded Friday after three unproductive seasons by the Miami Dolphins to the Atlanta Falcons for a seventh-round choice in 2021.

A defensive end from Missouri, Harris was the 22nd overall pick in 2017, but he totaled only 3 1/2 sacks with Miami. That included half a sack last year, even though he started a career-high five games for rookie coach Brian Flores.

Harris has one year left on his rookie contract.

On Thursday, Miami released another defensive end and former first-round pick, Taco Charlton. The Dolphins are rebuilding after going 5-11 in 2019, and last month they signed 11 free agents and acquired 11 draft picks.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

