FA charges England defender Trippier with betting breaches

May 1, 2020 11:13 am
 
LONDON (AP) — The Football Association has charged England defender Kieran Trippier with a breach of its betting rules.

The alleged misconduct happened in July 2019 — the month he left Tottenham for Atletico Madrid.

“I have fully complied with the FA’s investigation over the past several months on a voluntary basis and will continue to do so,” Trippier said in a statement. “I want to make it clear that while a professional footballer, I have at no stage placed any football related bets or received any financial benefit from others betting.”

One alleged rule breach relates to a ban on players betting “either directly or indirectly, or instruct, permit, cause or enable any person to bet” on aspects of games or information, including transfers, team selection or the employment of managers.

The second charge is over the ban on providing “information relating to football which the participant has obtained by virtue of his or her position within the game and which is not publicly available at that time” for betting purposes.

Trippier has until May 18 to provide a response to the FA.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

