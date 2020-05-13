Listen Live Sports

Feaster 1st woman coach on US junior national hockey team

May 13, 2020 2:24 pm
 
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Theresa Feaster of Providence is the first woman on the coaching staff for the U.S. national junior team as video coach, a move announced Wednesday by USA Hockey.

She joins Ted Donato, Kris Mayotte and Steve Miller assisting Nate Leaman, who is also the head coach at Providence. That’s where where Feaster is heading into her ninth season and fifth as director of men’s hockey operations. She started as a graduate assistant, then became one of two women working full time for a Division I men’s hockey team in 2016.

“We’re extremely fortunate to have an experienced coaching and support staff in place,” said John Vanbiesbrouck, general manager of the national junior team and assistant executive director of hockey operations for USA Hockey. “It’s a group that brings varied experience and perspective along with a winning pedigree.”

