Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Filipino prospect Kai Sotto signs with G League

May 13, 2020 9:41 pm
 
< a min read
      

ATLANTA (AP) — Kai Sotto, a 7-foot-2 center from the Philippines, has become the fourth player to sign with the new G League select team for next season.

Sotto’s signing was announced Wednesday. He joins five-star high school recruits Jalen Green, Isaiah Todd and Daishen Nix on the new team, one that will be unaffiliated with any NBA club or any existing G League franchise.

Sotto spent this past season at a development academy in Atlanta.

He turned 18 on Monday and had gotten attention during the recruiting process from several SEC schools but decided the G League’s path toward preparing for the 2021 NBA draft was his best choice.

Advertisement

Sotto took part in the Basketball Without Borders camp in Chicago this past February during the NBA’s All-Star weekend.

        Insight by CenturyLink: Federal technology experts navigate the road to network modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|11 2020 NHA
5|13 USCG Industry Day
5|14 Fort Belvoir Procurement and Tech Plus...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

VA receives donated masks from South Korea at Joint Base Andrews

Today in History

1978: NOAA announces gender-neutral hurricane naming system