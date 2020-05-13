Filipino prospect Kai Sotto signs with G League

ATLANTA (AP) — Kai Sotto, a 7-foot-2 center from the Philippines, has become the fourth player to sign with the new G League select team for next season.

Sotto’s signing was announced Wednesday. He joins five-star high school recruits Jalen Green, Isaiah Todd and Daishen Nix on the new team, one that will be unaffiliated with any NBA club or any existing G League franchise.

Sotto spent this past season at a development academy in Atlanta.

He turned 18 on Monday and had gotten attention during the recruiting process from several SEC schools but decided the G League’s path toward preparing for the 2021 NBA draft was his best choice.

Sotto took part in the Basketball Without Borders camp in Chicago this past February during the NBA’s All-Star weekend.

