Friday’s Transactions

May 1, 2020 6:59 pm
 
BASEBALL

MLB — Suspended Cleveland Indians P Emmanuel Clase 80 games for testing positive to a performance-enhancing substance.

BASKETBALL
NBA

CHICAGO BULLS — Hired Marc Eversley as General Manager.

FOOTBALL
NFL

ATLANTA FALCONS — Acquired DE Charles Harris from the Miami Doplhins in exchange for a 2021 seventh-round draft selection.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed DL Josh Tupou to a one-year contract.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed DL Treyvon Hester.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed RB Salvon Ahmed to a three-year deal. Signed QB Nick Mullens to a one-year contract.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed S Ibraheim Campbell to a one-year contract.

CFL

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Released DL Tariq LaChance.

HOCKEY
NHL

CALGARY FLAMES — Signed G Dustin Wolf to a three-year entry-level contract.

EDMONTON OILERS — Signed D Filip Berglund to a two-year entry-level contract.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed D Ben Harper to a one-year contract.

WHL

VICTORIA ROYALS — Signed D Austin Zemlak to a WHL standard player agreement.

