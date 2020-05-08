Friday’s Transactions

FOOTBALL National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed DE A.J. Epenesa, WR Gabriel Davis and QB Jake Fromm to four-year contracts. Agreed to terms with undrafted free agents; OT Trey Adams, CB Ike Brown, FB Reggie Gilliam, G Marquel Harrell, S Garrett Taylor, S Josh Thomas, T Brandon Walton, RB Antonio Williams.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Re-signed WR Rashard Higgins. Waived DT Brandin Bryant.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.