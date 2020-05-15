Friday’s Transactions

|BASKETBALL
|Women’s National Basketball League
LOS ANGELES SPARKS — Signed G Sydney Wiese to a contract extension.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Hired Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as vice president of football operations.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed RB Jonathon Taylor, QB Jacob Eason and LB Jordan Glasgow.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Extended affiliation agreement with the Hershey Bears through the 2023-24 season.
FLAGLER — Named Grant Kelam as head women’s lacrosse coach.
SUNY OLD WESTBURY — Named Andrew Sanchez head women’s volleyball coach.
