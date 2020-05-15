Friday’s Transactions

BASKETBALL Women’s National Basketball League

LOS ANGELES SPARKS — Signed G Sydney Wiese to a contract extension.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Hired Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as vice president of football operations.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed RB Jonathon Taylor, QB Jacob Eason and LB Jordan Glasgow.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Extended affiliation agreement with the Hershey Bears through the 2023-24 season.

COLLEGE

FLAGLER — Named Grant Kelam as head women’s lacrosse coach.

SUNY OLD WESTBURY — Named Andrew Sanchez head women’s volleyball coach.

