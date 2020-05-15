Listen Live Sports

Friday’s Transactions

May 15, 2020 7:00 pm
 
BASKETBALL
Women’s National Basketball League

LOS ANGELES SPARKS — Signed G Sydney Wiese to a contract extension.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Hired Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as vice president of football operations. Signed RB Dontrell Hilliard to an exclusive rights contract.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed RB Jonathon Taylor, QB Jacob Eason and LB Jordan Glasgow.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed DE Morgan Fox to a free agent contract. Waived DT Tanzel Smart.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed TE Dalton Keene.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed RB Ty Montgomery to a free agent contract. Waived DE Mitchell Loewen.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Extended affiliation agreement with the Hershey Bears through the 2023-24 season.

COLLEGE

FLAGLER — Named Grant Kelam as head women’s lacrosse coach.

SUNY OLD WESTBURY — Named Andrew Sanchez head women’s volleyball coach.

