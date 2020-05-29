Friday’s Transactions

FOOTBALL National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Hired Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as Vice President of football operations, Ryan Grigson as Senior Advisor, Charles Wells as National Scout, Josh Cox as Northwest Area Scout, Nate Sterkin as Lead Data Scientist, Andrew Jackson as Data Architect/Systems Developer, Kevin Lewis as Software Developer. Promoted Glenn Cook as VP of Plyer Personnel, Ken Kovash as VP of Player Personnel Process and Development, Andrew Healy as VP of Research and Strategy, Dan Saganey as Director of Player Personnel, Dave Giuliani as Director Research and Strategy, Mike Cetta as Director of Scouting Research, Adam Al-Khayyal as Assistant Director of Pro Personnel, Tyler Hamblin as Football Operations Coordinator, Zach Wigmore as Scouting Research Coordinator, Megan Rock as Player Personnel Coordinator, Shaun Herock as National Scout, Colton Chapple as Southeast Area Scout, Dan Zegers as Midwest Area Scout, Jimmy Noel as Northeast Area Scout, Branden Francis as Pro Scout, Rod Streater as Scouting Assistant, Joe Dever as Scouting Assistant, Debra Kruszynski as Executive Assistant Player Personnel/Coaching, Bradley DeAngelis as Director Football Information Systems, Zach Zelinsky as Senior Software Developer.

DENVER BRONCOS — Promoted Matt Russell as Vice President of Player Personnel, Mark Thewes as Vice President of Football Operations and Compliance, Tony Lazzaro as Senior Director of Football Technology and Research, Darren Mougey as Assistant Director of College Scouting, Karl Schreiner as Director of Football Information Systems, Scott Flaska as Senior Manager of Football Operations, Richard Hildebrand as Senior Software Engineer, Emily Kuehler as Data Scientist.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Agreed to terms with F Matej Chalupa on a two-year contract.

SOCCER National Women’s Soccer League

ORLANDO PRIDE — Hired Seb Hines as an assistant coach.

