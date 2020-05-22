Friday’s Transactions, Writethru

FOOTBALL National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed 2020 draft pick C Nick Harris.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed 2020 draft picks OL Logan Stenberg and DL John Penisini.

NEW YORK JETS — Agreed to terms with QB Joe Flacco on a one-year contract.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed RB Carlos Hyde to a one-year contract.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Added DB Terrence Alexander.

COLLEGE

EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY — Named Chad Donley director of basketball operations.

SIENNA — Announced the retirement of head soccer coach Cesar Markovic

