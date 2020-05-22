Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Friday’s Transactions, Writethru

May 22, 2020 4:58 pm
 
< a min read
      
FOOTBALL
National Football League

DETROIT LIONS — Signed 2020 draft picks OL Logan Stenberg and DL John Penisini.

NEW YORK JETS — Agreed to terms with QB Joe Flacco on a one-year contract.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Added DB Terrence Alexander.

COLLEGE

EAST TENNESSE STATE UNIVERSITY — Named Chad Donley director of basketball operations.

Advertisement

SIENNA — Announced the retirement of head soccer coach Cesar Markovic

        Insight by CenturyLink: Federal technology experts navigate the road to network modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|23 DigiMarCon Cruise 2020 - Digital...
5|27 Selling New Tech To DOD
5|30 CFMA's Annual Conference &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

C-17 Globemasters fly above medical facilities in Charleston, SC

Today in History

1978: NOAA announces gender-neutral hurricane naming system