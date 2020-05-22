Friday’s Transactions, Writethru

|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
DETROIT LIONS — Signed 2020 draft picks OL Logan Stenberg and DL John Penisini.
NEW YORK JETS — Agreed to terms with QB Joe Flacco on a one-year contract.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Added DB Terrence Alexander.
EAST TENNESSE STATE UNIVERSITY — Named Chad Donley director of basketball operations.
SIENNA — Announced the retirement of head soccer coach Cesar Markovic
