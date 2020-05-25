Listen Live Sports

Ibrahimović injures calf while training with AC Milan

May 25, 2020 8:57 am
 
MILAN (AP) — Zlatan Ibrahimović injured his calf while training for the anticipated restart of Serie A with AC Milan on Monday.

The forward will undergo medical exams on Tuesday to determine the extent of the injury, the club said.

Serie A has been suspended since March 9 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The league is hoping to restart on June 13 if the government approves.

The 38-year-old Ibrahimović rejoined Milan in December on a six-month contract with an option for next season.

During the virus lockdown in Italy, Ibrahimović trained with Swedish club Hammarby, of which he is part owner.

Ibrahimović scored three goals in eight Serie A matches with Milan this season. He also played for Milan from 2010-12.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

