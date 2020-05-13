Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Indianapolis signs 6th-round draft pick to 4-year contract

May 13, 2020 1:43 pm
 
< a min read
      

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts signed cornerback Isaiah Rodgers to a four-year contract Wednesday, making him the second draft pick to reach a deal in two days.

The 5-foot-10, 170-pound cornerback picked off 11 passes, recovered four fumbles, blocked three kicks and had 46 passes defensed in four seasons at Massachusetts. He also scored a touchdown on a punt return.

Rodgers was the second of Indy’s four sixth-round selections, No. 211 overall. Offensive lineman Danny Pinter, a fifth-round choice, signed Tuesday.

Seven Colts draft picks have not yet agreed to deals.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Leidos: DoD, Defense Health Agency, Air Force and DISA provide a status report on the Fourth Estate in this free webinar.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|11 2020 NHA
5|11 AFCEA Hampton Roads Maritime IT Summit
5|13 USCG Industry Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

VA receives donated masks from South Korea at Joint Base Andrews

Today in History

1978: NOAA announces gender-neutral hurricane naming system