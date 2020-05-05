Listen Live Sports

Jaguars sign former 49ers, Bears pass rusher Aaron Lynch

May 5, 2020 11:48 am
 
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Veteran pass rusher Aaron Lynch signed a one-year contract with Jacksonville on Tuesday, giving the Jaguars more depth in case disgruntled defender Yannick Ngakoue decides to skip part of the season.

Lynch played 16 games for Chicago last year, totaling six tackles, two sacks and two passes defensed. Before his two seasons with the Bears, Lynch spent four years in San Francisco (2014-17). The 49ers drafted him in the fifth round in 2014.

To make room for Lynch and running back Chris Thompson on the roster, the Jaguars released running back Jeremy McNichols and defensive end Chuck Harris. Jacksonville signed Thompson on Friday.

Lynch has played in 73 NFL games over six seasons, notching 105 tackles, 20 sacks and 10 passes defensed.

He is the sixth free agent to sign a one-year deal with Jacksonville, following Thompson, defensive tackle Al Woods, cornerback Rashaan Melvin, guard Tyler Shatley and pass rusher Cassius Marsh.

Marsh and Lynch could help offset the potential loss of Ngakoue, who has no plans to sign his franchise tender and has asked to be traded.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

