Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Jaguars to sign journeyman QB Mike Glennon as backup

May 8, 2020 11:48 am
 
< a min read
      

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with journeyman quarterback Mike Glennon, giving them a veteran backup behind Gardner Minshew.

Jacksonville also has fourth-year pro Joshua Dobbs and rookie Jake Luton on its roster. Dobbs has never started an NFL game.

The 6-foot-7 Glennon has played for Oakland (2019), Arizona (2018) and Chicago (2017) after beginning his career in Tampa Bay (2013-16). The Buccaneers drafted him in the third round in 2013. He made $18.5 million during his one season with the Bears.

The 30-year-old Glennon has completed 61% of his passes for 5,163 yards, with 36 touchdowns and 20 interceptions, in 29 games over seven NFL seasons.

Advertisement

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone has repeatedly expressed his desire to add an experienced quarterback since the team traded Nick Foles to Chicago. Former Cincinnati starter Andy Dalton was a target, but he signed with Dallas last week.

        Insight by MobileIron: Learn about the efforts to protect networks through CDM in this exclusive ebook.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|11 2020 NHA
5|11 AFCEA Hampton Roads Maritime IT Summit
5|13 USCG Industry Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Disinfection team specialist goes through decontamination process

Today in History

1945: V-E Day in US, Britain