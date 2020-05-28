Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Kentucky, Notre Dame meet this fall to begin 3-year series

May 28, 2020 12:40 pm
 
< a min read
      

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky and Notre Dame play this fall to begin a three-year series between two of college basketball’s winningest programs.

Kentucky hosts Notre Dame on Dec. 12 in the first regular-season meeting between the schools since Notre Dame’s 64-50 victory at home on Nov. 29, 2012. The Wildcats visit the Fighting Irish on Dec. 10, 2022, and the teams play at a neutral site to be determined on Dec. 11, 2021.

“It is great to renew a series between two of the ‘blue bloods’ of college basketball,” Notre Dame coach Mike Brey said on the school’s website.

Kentucky is 43-19 against Notre Dame all-time, including 8-0 at home, and won the previous meeting 68-66 in a tense NCAA Tournament region final in Cleveland. The Wildcats are 10-6 in South Bend, though the Irish have won the past two at home.

Advertisement

“If our previous games are any indication, this is going to be a great series,” Kentucky coach John Calipari said in a release.

        Insight by Equinix Government Solutions: VA and DISA provide insight into agency cloud strategies in this free webinar.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|23 DigiMarCon Cruise 2020 - Digital...
5|30 CFMA's Annual Conference &...
6|2 35th Annual National Test and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USCG, Navy seize drug trafficking vessel

Today in History

1978: NOAA announces gender-neutral hurricane naming system