Korn Ferry Tour Money Leaders

Through May 24

Trn Money 1. Mito Pereira 4 $181,883 2. David Kocher 6 $149,019 3. Davis Riley 6 $147,298 4. Andrew Novak 5 $136,745 5. Jared Wolfe 6 $126,847 6. Dylan Wu 6 $115,318 7. Tommy Gainey 2 $108,000 8. John Chin 5 $106,124 9. Ben Kohles 6 $99,470 10. Roberto Díaz 6 $94,069 11. Brandon Harkins 5 $63,255 12. Paul Barjon 5 $60,633 13. Greyson Sigg 6 $57,226 14. Chad Ramey 6 $56,804 15. John VanDerLaan 6 $55,930 16. John Oda 5 $53,380 17. Will Zalatoris 5 $53,268 18. Jack Maguire 5 $53,219 19. Taylor Montgomery 5 $52,015 20. J.T. Griffin 4 $51,569 21. Lee Hodges 5 $49,792 22. Nick Hardy 6 $43,582 23. Augusto Núñez 6 $41,079 24. Brett Drewitt 6 $40,942 25. Grant Hirschman 6 $40,490 26. Patrick Fishburn 4 $35,822 27. Billy Kennerly 5 $33,717 28. Sean O’Hair 2 $33,285 29. Camilo Villegas 3 $31,588 30. Brent Grant 5 $30,109 31. Taylor Moore 5 $28,444 32. T.J. Vogel 4 $28,260 33. Ryan Ruffels 5 $28,204 34. Max McGreevy 6 $27,734 35. Scott Gutschewski 4 $26,087 36. Ben Silverman 4 $26,013 37. Adam Svensson 6 $25,577 38. Mark Blakefield 5 $25,532 39. Matt Atkins 5 $25,458 40. Kevin Roy 6 $25,173 41. José de Jesús Rodríguez 3 $25,065 42. Mark Baldwin 6 $25,049 43. George Cunningham 6 $25,031 44. Drew Weaver 5 $24,504 45. Callum Tarren 5 $24,485 46. Chandler Blanchet 1 $23,500 47. Will Wilcox 5 $23,374 48. Alex Chiarella 6 $23,188 49. Greg Yates 5 $23,166 50. Sangmoon Bae 4 $23,026

