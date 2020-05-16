Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

LA Rams re-sign defensive end Morgan Fox, release Smart

May 16, 2020 2:32 pm
 
< a min read
      

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams have re-signed defensive end Morgan Fox, and released defensive tackle Tanzel Smart on Saturday.

The team didn’t disclose the terms of its new deal with Fox, who has been a depth contributor on the Rams’ defensive line since 2016. He signed with Los Angeles as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado State-Pueblo.

Fox tore a ligament in his knee in May 2018 and missed the entire ensuing season, including the Rams’ playoff run to the Super Bowl. He returned last season with two sacks and 18 tackles while starting three of the Rams’ 16 games.

Fox was a restricted free agent heading into the offseason, but he became an unrestricted free agent when the Rams didn’t tender a contract offer. He ended up re-signing with the Rams anyway.

Advertisement

Smart was the Rams’ sixth-round pick out of Tulane in 2017. He had seven tackles while playing in 13 games last season.

        Insight by CenturyLink: Federal technology experts navigate the road to network modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|18 Ronald Reagan Missile Defense...
5|18 Infrastructure Summit
5|23 DigiMarCon Cruise 2020 - Digital...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Tech. Sgt. greets family during day off from care facility

Today in History

1978: NOAA announces gender-neutral hurricane naming system