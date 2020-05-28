Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

LASK Linz loses Austrian league lead for team training

May 28, 2020 4:01 pm
 
< a min read
      

LINZ, Austria (AP) — Austrian league leader LASK Linz has been deducted six points for conducting team training sessions in violation of pandemic restrictions, a decision that could have a big impact on the title race.

The points deduction means LASK slipped from first place to second, three points behind defending champion Salzburg. There are 10 rounds left to play in the Austrian Bundesliga, which is due to resume on June 2.

The Austrian soccer league said Thursday its also fined the club 75,000 euros ($83,000) for breaking “the basic idea of fair play.”

LASK said it will appeal the verdict.

Advertisement

The proceedings against LASK were started on May 14, when videos were shown to the league of the team training together instead of in small groups as permitted.

        Insight by LookingGlass: Learn how CTIIC and the Cyber Threat Framework are creating a common lexicon for agencies to understand security threats in this free webinar.

The club later acknowledged it held four team training sessions. Both LASK coach Valérien Ismaël and vice-president Jürgen Werner apologized during a press conference.

LASK has 14 days to lodge its appeal.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|30 CFMA's Annual Conference &...
6|2 35th Annual National Test and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USCG, Navy seize drug trafficking vessel

Today in History

1978: NOAA announces gender-neutral hurricane naming system