Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved.

 
 
Lions-Bears Long Stats

May 5, 2020
 
3 min read
      
Detroit 7 3 7 7—24
Chicago 0 0 10 10—20
First Quarter

Det_T.Wright 9 pass from Stafford (Prater kick), 10:14. Drive: 9 plays, 77 yards, 4:46. Key Plays: Stafford 25 pass to C.Johnson; Abdullah 11 run; Stafford 7 pass to Abdullah on 3rd-and-2. Detroit 7, Chicago 0.

Second Quarter

Det_FG Prater 59, :00. Drive: 3 plays, -2 yards, 00:11. Key Play: Whitehead 26 interception return to Chicago 38. Detroit 10, Chicago 0.

Third Quarter

Chi_FG Gould 49, 9:03. Drive: 10 plays, 52 yards, 5:57. Key Plays: Forte 5 run on 3rd-and-1; Cutler 22 pass to Mariani on 3rd-and-3; Cutler 11 pass to Bellamy. Detroit 10, Chicago 3.

Chi_Bellamy 34 pass from Cutler (Gould kick), 5:28. Drive: 3 plays, 41 yards, 1:22. Detroit 10, Chicago 10.

Det_C.Johnson 36 pass from Stafford (Prater kick), 1:07. Drive: 8 plays, 72 yards, 4:21. Key Plays: Stafford 11 pass to C.Johnson; Stafford 12 run on 3rd-and-9. Detroit 17, Chicago 10.

Fourth Quarter

Chi_Forte 23 pass from Cutler (Gould kick), 13:20. Drive: 6 plays, 83 yards, 2:47. Key Plays: Bellamy 12 run; Cutler 9 pass to Mariani on 3rd-and-8; Cutler 45 pass to Thompson. Detroit 17, Chicago 17.

Det_Ebron 1 pass from Stafford (Prater kick), 8:46. Drive: 8 plays, 80 yards, 4:34. Key Plays: Stafford 10 pass to Riddick; Stafford 36 pass to J.Bell; Stafford 18 pass to Riddick. Detroit 24, Chicago 17.

Chi_FG Gould 34, 5:39. Drive: 7 plays, 32 yards, 3:07. Key Plays: Mariani 47 kickoff return to Chicago 47; Cutler 12 pass to Housler; Cutler 17 pass to Mariani. Detroit 24, Chicago 20.

A_61,177.

___

Det Chi
FIRST DOWNS 22 16
Rushing 4 6
Passing 18 10
Penalty 0 0
THIRD DOWN EFF 4-10 7-12
FOURTH DOWN EFF 0-1 0-0
TOTAL NET YARDS 349 342
Total Plays 64 52
Avg Gain 5.5 6.6
NET YARDS RUSHING 67 111
Rushes 21 24
Avg per rush 3.2 4.6
NET YARDS PASSING 282 231
Sacked-Yds lost 4-16 5-14
Gross-Yds passing 298 245
Completed-Att. 28-39 17-23
Had Intercepted 0 3
Yards-Pass Play 6.6 8.3
KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 4-4-0 5-3-1
PUNTS-Avg. 3-47.7 2-51.0
Punts blocked. 0 0
FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0
TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 111 125
Punt Returns 0-0 2-9
Kickoff Returns 4-64 4-116
Interceptions 3-47 0-0
PENALTIES-Yds 4-21 1-15
FUMBLES-Lost 0-0 0-0
TIME OF POSSESSION 32:30 27:30

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Detroit, Ameer Abdullah 10-44, Matthew Stafford 6-10, Joique Bell 3-9, Theo Riddick 2-4. Chicago, Jeremy Langford 5-14, Jay Cutler 1-11, Matt Forte 17-76, Ka’Deem Carey 1-10.

PASSING_Detroit, Matthew Stafford 28-39-0-298. Chicago, Jay Cutler 17-23-3-245.

RECEIVING_Detroit, Calvin Johnson 10-137, Eric Ebron 5-25, Golden Tate 4-34, Theo Riddick 4-29, Joique Bell 2-49, Timothy Wright 1-9, Michael Burton 1-8, Ameer Abdullah 1-7. Chicago, Marc Mariani 6-80, Josh Bellamy 3-49, Matt Forte 3-34, Cameron Meredith 2-19, Rob Housler 2-18, Deonte Thompson 1-45.

PUNT RETURNS_Detroit, None. Chicago, Marc Mariani 2-9.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Detroit, Ameer Abdullah 4-64. Chicago, Deonte Thompson 3-57, Marc Mariani 1-47.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Detroit, Stephen Tulloch 7-1-0, James Ihedigbo 5-0-0, Tahir Whitehead 4-2-0, Devin Taylor 3-1-0, Caraun Reid 3-0-0, Darius Slay 3-0-0, Ezekiel Ansah 3-0-0, Josh Bynes 2-0-0, Nevin Lawson 2-0-0, Quandre Diggs 2-0-0, Jermelle Cudjo 2-0-0, Darryl Tapp 1-2-0, Haloti Ngata 1-0-0, Kyle Van Noy 1-0-0, C.J. Wilson 1-0-0, Isa Abdul-Quddus 1-0-0. Chicago, John Timu 8-0-0, Harold Jones-Quartey 7-0-0, Tracy Porter 6-0-0, Kyle Fuller 5-0-0, Lamarr Houston 4-0-0, Christian Jones 3-1-0, Greg Scruggs 3-0-0, Bryce Callahan 3-0-0, Will Sutton 2-0-0, Pernell McPhee 1-0-0, Sam Acho 1-0-0, Adrian Amos 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Detroit, Tahir Whitehead 1-26, Glover Quin 1-21, James Ihedigbo 1-0. Chicago, None.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Detroit, Matt Prater 05 (K). Chicago, None.

___

OFFICIALS_Referee John Hussey, Ump Tony Michalek, HL Wayne Mackie, LJ Ron Marinucci, FJ Jimmy Buchanan, SJ Allen Baynes, BJ Steve Freeman, Replay Mike Wimmer.

Time: X:XX.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved.

