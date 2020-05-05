Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Lions-Bears Stats

May 5, 2020 4:20 pm
 
1 min read
      

Lions-Bears Stats

Detroit 7 3 7 7—24
Chicago 0 0 10 10—20
First Quarter

Det_Timothy Wright 9 pass from Matthew Stafford (Matt Prater kick), 10:14.

Second Quarter

Det_FG Matt Prater 59, :00.

Third Quarter

Chi_FG Robbie Gould 49, 9:03.

Chi_Josh Bellamy 34 pass from Jay Cutler (Robbie Gould kick), 5:28.

Advertisement

Det_Calvin Johnson 36 pass from Matthew Stafford (Matt Prater kick), 1:07.

        Insight by MobileIron: Learn about the efforts to protect networks through CDM in this exclusive ebook.

Fourth Quarter

Chi_Matt Forte 23 pass from Jay Cutler (Robbie Gould kick), 13:20.

Det_Eric Ebron 1 pass from Matthew Stafford (Matt Prater kick), 8:46.

Chi_FG Robbie Gould 34, 5:39.

A_61,177.

___

Det Chi
First downs 22 16
Total Net Yards 349 342
Rushes-yards 21-67 24-111
Passing 282 231
Punt Returns 0-0 2-9
Kickoff Returns 4-64 4-116
Interceptions Ret. 3-47 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 28-39-0 17-23-3
Sacked-Yards Lost 4-16 5-14
Punts 3-47.7 2-51.0
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 4-21 1-15
Time of Possession 32:30 27:30

___

        Sign up for our newsletters for the latest news affecting the federal workforce.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Detroit, Ameer Abdullah 10-44, Matthew Stafford 6-10, Joique Bell 3-9, Theo Riddick 2-4. Chicago, Jeremy Langford 5-14, Jay Cutler 1-11, Matt Forte 17-76, Ka’Deem Carey 1-10.

PASSING_Detroit, Matthew Stafford 28-39-0-298. Chicago, Jay Cutler 17-23-3-245.

RECEIVING_Detroit, Calvin Johnson 10-137, Eric Ebron 5-25, Golden Tate 4-34, Theo Riddick 4-29, Joique Bell 2-49, Timothy Wright 1-9, Michael Burton 1-8, Ameer Abdullah 1-7. Chicago, Marc Mariani 6-80, Josh Bellamy 3-49, Matt Forte 3-34, Cameron Meredith 2-19, Rob Housler 2-18, Deonte Thompson 1-45.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Detroit, Matt Prater 05 (K). Chicago, None.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 MODSIM World 2020 (CANCELED)
5|5 2020 AIAA Defense and Security Forum
5|5 reStart Columbia Cleared Hiring &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Sec. Mark Esper participates in virtual conversation

Today in History

1961: Alan Shepard becomes first American in space