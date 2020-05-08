Listen Live Sports

Lukas Klostermann extends contract at Leipzig through 2024

May 8, 2020 4:53 am
 
LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Leipzig defender Lukas Klostermann has signed a contract extension with the club through 2024, the team said Friday.

The 23-year-old Klostermann had one year remaining on his contract. The Germany international has played in 23 of 25 matches this season and in all eight games during the team’s run to the Champions League quarterfinals.

Klostermann was 18 when he joined Leipzig in 2014, right after the team had been promoted to the second division. He is a versatile defender who can play at center back and as a fullback on either flank.

“I can look back with the club on a very successful path, which definitely has potential for more success in the future and I would like to be a part of it,” Klostermann said on the Leipzig website.

Klostermann made his debut for the German national team in March 2019 and has cemented his place as a regular starter. He has made eight international appearances and started in all of Germany’s last six games.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

