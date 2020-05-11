Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Man City parent company buys Belgian club Lommel SK

May 11, 2020 7:21 am
 
1 min read
      

BRUSSELS (AP) — The owners of Manchester City bought a Belgian soccer team on Monday, adding a ninth club to their worldwide portfolio.

The City Football Group, which is run by the Abu Dhabi royal family, said it bought second-division club Lommel SK after the team based in the eastern Limburg province had its professional licence renewed. Financial terms of the deal were not revealed.

Lommel was sixth in the standings when the Belgian season was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic. The team plays in an 8,000-capacity stadium and its biggest achievement was reaching the 2001 Belgian Cup final.

The CFG’s clubs also include New York City FC, Melbourne City, Girona, Yokohama F. Marinos, Sichuan Jiuniu FC, Mumbai City FC and Club Atletico Torque. The group also has a “collaboration agreement” with Venezuelan team Atletico Venezuela.

Advertisement

“Belgium is one of Europe’s best football countries as demonstrated by the success of the national team and the development of world-class players, some of whom we know very well, like Kevin De Bruyne and Vincent Kompany,” said Ferran Soriano, the chief executive of CFG.

        Insight by MobileIron: Learn about the efforts to protect networks through CDM in this exclusive ebook.

Kompany and De Bruyne are both Belgium internationals who have played for City in the Premier League. De Bruyne still plays for the team while Kompany has returned to Anderlecht in the Belgian league.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|11 2020 NHA
5|11 AFCEA Hampton Roads Maritime IT Summit
5|13 USCG Industry Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Disinfection team specialist goes through decontamination process

Today in History

1945: V-E Day in US, Britain