MLB 2020 Projected National Media Revenue

May 16, 2020 2:51 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Projected 2020 Major League Baseball national media revenue, based on an 82-game regular season schedule per team. MLB says it is not sure whether it can deliver the required content to deliver a prorated amount of regular-season content. (source: MLB presentation to Major League Baseball Players Association on May 12):

Network Reg. season postseason
ESPN $354 million $27 million
Fox 41 million 370 million
Turner 15 million 310 million
MLB Network 30 million
Other/International 143 million 50 million
Total 553 million 787 million

The Associated Press

