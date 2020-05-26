Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

MLB Proposal and Comparison Charts

May 26, 2020 9:48 pm
 
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball’s economic proposal to the Major League Baseball Players Association on Tuesday, as obtained by The Associated Press.

To calculate what a player with a major league contract would receive, a three-step calculation is made:

STEP ONE

Multiply a player’s 2020 salary (not including signing bonuses, which are guaranteed at full value), and multiply by:

Advertisement
90% up to $563,500
72.5% $563,501 to $1,000,000
50% $1,000,001 to $5,000,000
40% $5,000,001 to $10,000,000
30% $10,000,001 to $20,000,000
20% $20,000,001 and up

STEP TWO

Take the figure for a player after step 1 and multiply by 50.6%, the proration formula in the March 26 agreement between MLB and the MLBPA as applied to an 82-game regular-season schedule (82/162).

        Insight by LookingGlass: Learn how CTIIC and the Cyber Threat Framework are creating a common lexicon for agencies to understand security threats in this free webinar.

STEP THREE

A $200 million bonus pool would be added if the postseason is completed. The money from the bonus pool would be applied in greater proportion to high-salaried players, who lost more in Step 1.

COMPARISON

A comparison of what a player at each salary level would earn at his original 2020 salary (base salary only), the March 26 agreement and Tuesday’s proposal by MLB:

Original March 26 MLB
$563,500 285,228 262,217
1,000,000 506,173 434,143
2,000,000 1,012,346 736,136
3,000,000 1,518,519 1,038,128
4,000,000 2,024,691 1,340,121
5,000,000 2,530,864 1,642,113
10,000,000 5,061,728 2,947,895
15,000,000 7,592,593 4,049,497
20,000,000 10,123,457 5,151,099
25,000,000 12,654,321 6,048,520
30,000,000 15,185,185 6,945,942
35,000,000 17,716,049 7,843,363

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|23 DigiMarCon Cruise 2020 - Digital...
5|27 Selling New Tech To DOD
5|30 CFMA's Annual Conference &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

In-flight refueling with style

Today in History

1978: NOAA announces gender-neutral hurricane naming system