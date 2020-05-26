MLB Proposal and Comparison Charts

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball’s economic proposal to the Major League Baseball Players Association on Tuesday, as obtained by The Associated Press.
To calculate what a player with a major league contract would receive, a three-step calculation is made:
Multiply a player’s 2020 salary (not including signing bonuses, which are guaranteed at full value), and multiply by:
|90%
|up
|to
|$563,500
|72.5%
|$563,501
|to
|$1,000,000
|50%
|$1,000,001
|to
|$5,000,000
|40%
|$5,000,001
|to
|$10,000,000
|30%
|$10,000,001
|to
|$20,000,000
|20%
|$20,000,001
|and
|up
STEP TWO
Take the figure for a player after step 1 and multiply by 50.6%, the proration formula in the March 26 agreement between MLB and the MLBPA as applied to an 82-game regular-season schedule (82/162).
STEP THREE
A $200 million bonus pool would be added if the postseason is completed. The money from the bonus pool would be applied in greater proportion to high-salaried players, who lost more in Step 1.
A comparison of what a player at each salary level would earn at his original 2020 salary (base salary only), the March 26 agreement and Tuesday’s proposal by MLB:
|
|Original
|March
|26
|MLB
|
|$563,500
|285,228
|262,217
|1,000,000
|506,173
|434,143
|2,000,000
|1,012,346
|736,136
|3,000,000
|1,518,519
|1,038,128
|4,000,000
|2,024,691
|1,340,121
|5,000,000
|2,530,864
|1,642,113
|10,000,000
|5,061,728
|2,947,895
|15,000,000
|7,592,593
|4,049,497
|20,000,000
|10,123,457
|5,151,099
|25,000,000
|12,654,321
|6,048,520
|30,000,000
|15,185,185
|6,945,942
|35,000,000
|17,716,049
|7,843,363
