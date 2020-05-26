MLB Proposal and Comparison Charts

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball’s economic proposal to the Major League Baseball Players Association on Tuesday, as obtained by The Associated Press.

To calculate what a player with a major league contract would receive, a three-step calculation is made:

STEP ONE

Multiply a player’s 2020 salary (not including signing bonuses, which are guaranteed at full value), and multiply by:

90% up to $563,500 72.5% $563,501 to $1,000,000 50% $1,000,001 to $5,000,000 40% $5,000,001 to $10,000,000 30% $10,000,001 to $20,000,000 20% $20,000,001 and up

STEP TWO

Take the figure for a player after step 1 and multiply by 50.6%, the proration formula in the March 26 agreement between MLB and the MLBPA as applied to an 82-game regular-season schedule (82/162).

STEP THREE

A $200 million bonus pool would be added if the postseason is completed. The money from the bonus pool would be applied in greater proportion to high-salaried players, who lost more in Step 1.

COMPARISON

A comparison of what a player at each salary level would earn at his original 2020 salary (base salary only), the March 26 agreement and Tuesday’s proposal by MLB:

Original March 26 MLB $563,500 285,228 262,217 1,000,000 506,173 434,143 2,000,000 1,012,346 736,136 3,000,000 1,518,519 1,038,128 4,000,000 2,024,691 1,340,121 5,000,000 2,530,864 1,642,113 10,000,000 5,061,728 2,947,895 15,000,000 7,592,593 4,049,497 20,000,000 10,123,457 5,151,099 25,000,000 12,654,321 6,048,520 30,000,000 15,185,185 6,945,942 35,000,000 17,716,049 7,843,363

