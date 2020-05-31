MLB Proposals

NEW YORK (AP) — A comparison of proposals to start the coronavirus-delayed season by Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association, as obtained by The Associated Press:

MLB MLBPA Regular season games 82 114 Regular season start early July June 30 Regular season end Sept. 27 Oct. 31 Postseason teams 14 14 Postseason end late October late November Player % salary earned 23-47 70 2020 payroll total $1.2 billion $2.8 billion

