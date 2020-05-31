Listen Live Sports

MLB Proposals

May 31, 2020 11:21 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — A comparison of proposals to start the coronavirus-delayed season by Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association, as obtained by The Associated Press:

MLB MLBPA
Regular season games 82 114
Regular season start early July June 30
Regular season end Sept. 27 Oct. 31
Postseason teams 14 14
Postseason end late October late November
Player % salary earned 23-47 70
2020 payroll total $1.2 billion $2.8 billion

