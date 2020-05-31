MLB Proposals

NEW YORK (AP) — A comparison of proposals to start the coronavirus-delayed season by Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association, as obtained by The Associated Press:
|
|MLB
|MLBPA
|Regular season games
|82
|114
|Regular season start
|early
|July
|June
|30
|Regular season end
|Sept.
|27
|Oct.
|31
|Postseason teams
|14
|14
|Postseason end
|late
|October
|late
|November
|Player % salary earned
|23-47
|70
|2020 payroll total
|$1.2
|billion
|$2.8
|billion
