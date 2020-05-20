Listen Live Sports

MLS Glance

May 20, 2020 10:05 am
 
All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Atlanta 2 0 0 6 4 2
Montreal 1 0 1 4 4 3
New York 1 0 1 4 4 3
Toronto FC 1 0 1 4 3 2
Columbus 1 0 1 4 2 1
D.C. United 1 1 0 3 3 3
Chicago 0 1 1 1 2 3
New England 0 1 1 1 2 3
Orlando City 0 1 1 1 1 2
Philadelphia 0 1 1 1 3 5
Cincinnati 0 2 0 0 3 5
Inter Miami CF 0 2 0 0 1 3
New York City FC 0 2 0 0 0 2

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Sporting Kansas City 2 0 0 6 7 1
Minnesota United 2 0 0 6 8 3
Colorado 2 0 0 6 4 2
FC Dallas 1 0 1 4 4 2
Los Angeles FC 1 0 1 4 4 3
Seattle 1 0 1 4 3 2
Portland 1 1 0 3 2 3
Vancouver 1 1 0 3 2 3
Real Salt Lake 0 0 2 2 1 1
LA Galaxy 0 1 1 1 1 2
San Jose 0 1 1 1 4 7
Houston 0 1 1 1 1 5
Nashville SC 0 2 0 0 1 3

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, May 13

Toronto FC at New York City FC ppd.

Real Salt Lake at Minnesota ppd.

Philadelphia at Nashville ppd.

Seattle at San Jose ppd.

Saturday, May 16

Chicago at Montreal ppd.

Atlanta at New York ppd.

LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC ppd.

Cincinnati at Toronto FC ppd.

Orlando City at D.C. United ppd.

Colorado at New York City FC ppd.

Columbus at New England ppd.

Nashville at Vancouver ppd.

Minnesota at Miami ppd.

Houston at FC Dallas ppd.

San Jose at Real Salt Lake ppd.

Sunday, May 17

Seattle at Portland ppd.

Sporting Kansas City at Philadelphia ppd.

Saturday, May 23

San Jose at Montreal ppd.

LA Galaxy at Real Salt Lake ppd.

FC Dallas at Vancouver ppd.

Toronto FC at New England ppd.

D.C. United at New York ppd.

Columbus at Orlando City ppd.

Cincinnati at Chicago ppd.

Portland at Minnesota ppd.

Nashville at Houston ppd.

Seattle at Sporting Kansas City ppd.

Philadelphia at Colorado ppd.

Sunday, May 24

Miami at Atlanta ppd.

New York City FC at Los Angeles FC ppd.

Wednesday, May 27

Toronto FC at Atlanta ppd.

Vancouver at Columbus ppd.

Portland at Chicago ppd.

Cincinnati at Miami ppd.

D.C. United at LA Galaxy ppd.

Montreal at Seattle ppd.

Saturday, May 30

Atlanta at San Jose ppd.

Miami at Toronto FC ppd.

Nashville at Cincinnati ppd.

Portland at Orlando City ppd.

New England at Chicago ppd.

Vancouver at D.C. United ppd.

Houston at Los Angeles FC ppd.

Sporting Kansas City at FC Dallas ppd.

Sunday, May 31

Colorado at Montreal ppd.

New York at New York City FC ppd.

Columbus at Philadelphia ppd.

Real Salt Lake at Seattle ppd.

Minnesota at LA Galaxy ppd.

