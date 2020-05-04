Monday’s Transactions

FOOTBALL National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed LB Jake Ryan and undrafted free agents WR Michael Dereus, C Sean Pollard and OLB Chancey Rivers.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed WR Ted Ginn Jr. to a one-year contract.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed QB Andy Dalton to a one-year contract. Waived QB Cooper Rush.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Wavied DT Nazair Jones, RB Adam Choice, DT Shakir Soto and LB Pita Taumoepenu.

