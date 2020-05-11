Listen Live Sports

Monday’s Transactions

May 11, 2020 5:14 pm
 
FOOTBALL
National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed OL D.J. Fluker.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed free-agent RB Devontae Booker. Waived LB Derrick Moncrief.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed QB Tua Tagovailoa to a four-year contract.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed K Justin Rohrwasser to a four-year contract. Signed LB Cassh Maluia to a four-year contract.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed WR Marquez Callaway.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed LB Tae Crowder to a four-year contract.

